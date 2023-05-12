KOK Price Tops $0.0389 on Top Exchanges (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 12th. One KOK token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0389 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a market cap of $19.46 million and approximately $744,968.17 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KOK has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00007054 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00021197 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00025316 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00018497 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,385.52 or 1.00105208 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About KOK

KOK (KOK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.04447529 USD and is down -4.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $722,911.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

