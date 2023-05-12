KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the April 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNYJY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of KONE Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of KONE Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

KONE Oyj Stock Down 1.2 %

KNYJY traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.96. The stock had a trading volume of 12,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,624. The company has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.71. KONE Oyj has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.75.

KONE Oyj Cuts Dividend

KONE Oyj Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.5703 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 2.19%. KONE Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.51%.

(Get Rating)

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization, and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.