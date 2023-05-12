Konnect (KCT) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $835.59 Million

Konnect (KCT) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Over the last week, Konnect has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Konnect token can now be purchased for about $0.0603 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Konnect has a market cap of $835.59 million and approximately $97,365.44 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Konnect Token Profile

Konnect was first traded on May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct. The official website for Konnect is konnect.finance.

Konnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konnect should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Konnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

