Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial raised Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. CL King raised their price target on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. HSBC dropped their price target on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Krispy Kreme from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Krispy Kreme Stock Performance

NASDAQ DNUT opened at $15.14 on Friday. Krispy Kreme has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $16.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.40, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Institutional Trading of Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Krispy Kreme’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Krispy Kreme will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,329,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,979,000 after buying an additional 675,436 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,618,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,257,000 after buying an additional 561,979 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,906,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,934,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,076,000 after buying an additional 31,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,505,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,353,000 after buying an additional 83,311 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

