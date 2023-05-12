Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Lam Research by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 15,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 57,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,768,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Lam Research by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,557,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. KGI Securities raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Performance

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $530.15. 321,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,499. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $548.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $506.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $475.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $71.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.40 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

