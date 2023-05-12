Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Director James E. Cline Purchases 40,000 Shares

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) Director James E. Cline acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 159,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Latham Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIM traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $3.33. 374,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.32. Latham Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Get Latham Group alerts:

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $137.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.05 million. Latham Group had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The business’s revenue was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts expect that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Latham Group

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Latham Group from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Latham Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Latham Group from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Latham Group by 217.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Latham Group in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Latham Group in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Latham Group

(Get Rating)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.