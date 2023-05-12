Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Director James E. Cline Purchases 40,000 Shares

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) Director James E. Cline acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 159,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Latham Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SWIM traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $3.33. 374,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.32. Latham Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.94.
Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $137.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.05 million. Latham Group had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The business’s revenue was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts expect that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Latham Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Latham Group by 217.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Latham Group in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Latham Group in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Latham Group
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Latham Group (SWIM)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.