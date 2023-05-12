Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 681,900 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the April 15th total of 1,172,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,704.8 days.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Price Performance

OTCMKTS:LRCDF traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 571. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.16. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $33.98.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.