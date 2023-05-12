Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 681,900 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the April 15th total of 1,172,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,704.8 days.
Laurentian Bank of Canada Price Performance
OTCMKTS:LRCDF traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 571. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.16. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $33.98.
Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LRCDF)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.