Lee Financial Co Has $128,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Lee Financial Co cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRBN. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the first quarter worth $60,983,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 1,924.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,873,000 after acquiring an additional 228,410 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 131.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 29,599 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 121.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 22,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,057,000 after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CRBN opened at $149.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $898.65 million, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.94. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 12-month low of $123.39 and a 12-month high of $152.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.93.

About iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

