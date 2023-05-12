Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $70.48

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $70.48 and last traded at $70.25, with a volume of 530102 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.87.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LEGN. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of -47.84 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.91.

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Legend Biotech by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Legend Biotech by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Legend Biotech by 779.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

