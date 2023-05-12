LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on LGIH shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

In related news, General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 4,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total transaction of $509,005.64. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,898.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other LGI Homes news, General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 4,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total value of $509,005.64. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,898.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 38,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total transaction of $4,005,757.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 605,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,239,044.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,210 shares of company stock valued at $8,999,462 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 8.5% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the third quarter valued at about $797,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in LGI Homes by 16.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its position in LGI Homes by 105.8% during the third quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 78,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,415,000 after acquiring an additional 40,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes stock opened at $119.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.37. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $71.73 and a 1 year high of $126.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 7.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.69.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.54 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on the residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

