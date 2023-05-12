LGT Group Foundation Invests $217,000 in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,660,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,806,000 after acquiring an additional 342,982 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,442,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,529,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,976,000 after purchasing an additional 199,867 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 204.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 271,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,093,000 after purchasing an additional 182,200 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $276.55 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.88 and a 52-week high of $328.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $284.92 and a 200 day moving average of $292.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $61.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.30.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

