Liberty Health Sciences (OTCMKTS:LHSIF) Shares Down 2.2%

Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:LHSIF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.14. 671,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,668,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Liberty Health Sciences Stock Down 2.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $392.01 million, a P/E ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14.

Liberty Health Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Health Sciences Inc engages in the production and distribution of medical cannabis in the United States. The company offers medical cannabis in the State of Florida through the Florida Department of Health, office of medical marijuana use. As of January 21, 2021, it operated 29 dispensaries in Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.