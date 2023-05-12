Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Has $2 Million Stock Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,844 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 181,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 13,307 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,118,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,693,000 after purchasing an additional 15,264 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 56,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

DOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

DOC stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.35. The company had a trading volume of 67,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,574. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $18.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.10%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

