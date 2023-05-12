Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Director Stephen L. Sabba Sells 6,408 Shares

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) Director Stephen L. Sabba sold 6,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total transaction of $494,249.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,988,719.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:LGND traded down $2.06 on Friday, reaching $75.65. The stock had a trading volume of 58,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,233. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $57.77 and a 1-year high of $109.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.35.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $43.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.55 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.