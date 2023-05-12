LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
LightInTheBox Stock Performance
LITB opened at $1.27 on Monday. LightInTheBox has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $1.88. The company has a market cap of $143.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.25.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $156.42 million for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a negative return on equity of 28.91%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
LightInTheBox Company Profile
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.
