LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Performance

LITB opened at $1.27 on Monday. LightInTheBox has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $1.88. The company has a market cap of $143.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.25.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $156.42 million for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a negative return on equity of 28.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LightInTheBox Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. ( NYSE:LITB Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.

