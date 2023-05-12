Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) shares were down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.85 and last traded at $18.92. Approximately 751,158 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 3,663,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

Lincoln National Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.76.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln National

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 25.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 7.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Featured Articles

