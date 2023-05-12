Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) is Polaris Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Polaris Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 644,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the period. Linde makes up about 7.3% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Linde worth $210,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Linde by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,315,068,000 after purchasing an additional 488,655 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,152,024,000 after acquiring an additional 479,117 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 936,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,486,000 after acquiring an additional 440,797 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Linde by 537.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 482,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,476,000 after purchasing an additional 406,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $123,432,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

LIN traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $367.67. 627,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,257,273. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $373.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $355.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.92.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,017 shares of company stock valued at $23,775,561. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LIN. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.76.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

