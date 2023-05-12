Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by RENASANT Bank

RENASANT Bank trimmed its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. RENASANT Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 0.5% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LIN opened at $366.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $373.58. The firm has a market cap of $179.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.60%.

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,017 shares of company stock valued at $23,775,561 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LIN. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.76.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

