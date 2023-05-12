Lindsell Train Investment Trust (LON:LTI) Trading Up 0.5%

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,045 ($13.19) and last traded at GBX 1,032.50 ($13.03). 91 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 171 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,027.50 ($12.97).

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,036.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,031.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Lindsell Train Investment Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lindsell Train Investment Trust news, insider Michael Lindsell purchased 25 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of £1,035 ($1,305.99) per share, with a total value of £25,875 ($32,649.84). In other news, insider Michael Lindsell bought 25 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £1,035 ($1,305.99) per share, with a total value of £25,875 ($32,649.84). Also, insider Helena Vinnicombe bought 8 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £1,042 ($1,314.83) per share, for a total transaction of £8,336 ($10,518.61). Insiders have purchased 208 shares of company stock valued at $21,411,600 over the last three months. Company insiders own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Company Profile

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsell Train Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsell Train Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.