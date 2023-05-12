Linius Technologies Limited (ASX:LNU) Insider Sells A$80,000.00 in Stock

Linius Technologies Limited (ASX:LNU – Get Rating) insider Gerard Bongiorno sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.00 ($0.00), for a total transaction of A$80,000.00 ($54,421.77).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Linius Technologies Limited engages in the development of computer software. The company also offers Linius Video Services Platform, a suite of tools that enable clients to manage vast libraries of virtualized videos, and generate and deliver personalized video content. It provides solutions in the area of sports, education, business, and blockchain.

