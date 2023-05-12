Lisk (LSK) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $120.23 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Lisk has a total market cap of $120.23 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00003176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 11.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006970 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000257 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003329 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003451 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001050 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001014 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,124,640 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

