Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target Raised to $89.00

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LYV. TheStreet cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Mkm started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.55.

LYV stock opened at $77.76 on Tuesday. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $99.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.52 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.37.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.13). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 226.22%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $7,800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 773.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 221,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,499,000 after buying an additional 82,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

