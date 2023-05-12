LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) PT Raised to $3.00

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $2.60 to $3.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of LiveVox from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

LiveVox Price Performance

NASDAQ:LVOX opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. LiveVox has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.41. The firm has a market cap of $259.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of -0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveVox

LiveVox ( NASDAQ:LVOX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). LiveVox had a negative return on equity of 36.02% and a negative net margin of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $35.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LiveVox will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in LiveVox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of LiveVox by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of LiveVox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveVox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of LiveVox by 261.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LiveVox

LiveVox, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

