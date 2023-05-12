LooksRare (LOOKS) Price Hits $0.0731 on Top Exchanges

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. LooksRare has a market capitalization of $60.18 million and $5.23 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LooksRare token can now be bought for about $0.0731 or 0.00000274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LooksRare has traded down 43.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LooksRare Token Profile

LooksRare’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 886,727,680 tokens and its circulating supply is 823,337,760 tokens. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

Buying and Selling LooksRare

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

