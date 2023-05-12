Loop Capital Downgrades LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) to Sell

Loop Capital cut shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $3.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $4.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded LivePerson from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Roth Mkm lowered LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on LivePerson from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on LivePerson from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $4.65 on Monday. LivePerson has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average of $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $352.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.52.

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 156.62% and a negative net margin of 43.85%. The firm had revenue of $122.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.97 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William Wesemann bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $78,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 214,954 shares in the company, valued at $840,470.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 14,659 shares of company stock valued at $66,069 in the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in LivePerson by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 36.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 67.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence. Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the intelligence engine of Conversational Cloud, the firm’s enterprise-class cloud-based platform, to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

