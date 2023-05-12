Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Hayek Kallen Investment Management

Hayek Kallen Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 78,311 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 22,057 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 248,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $49,443,000 after acquiring an additional 34,267 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 57,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,476,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 26,037 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.46.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LOW traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.41. 395,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,901,195. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $223.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.23. The firm has a market cap of $121.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.