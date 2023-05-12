Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Issues Earnings Results

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $22.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 million.
Lument Finance Trust Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of LFT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,138. Lument Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $2.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.00. The company has a market cap of $89.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.46.
Lument Finance Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.03%. Lument Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 200.00%.
About Lument Finance Trust
Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and, other CRE debt instruments.
