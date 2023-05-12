Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Issues Earnings Results

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $22.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 million.

Lument Finance Trust Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of LFT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,138. Lument Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $2.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.00. The company has a market cap of $89.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.46.

Lument Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.03%. Lument Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lument Finance Trust

About Lument Finance Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,363,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 31,651 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 38,898 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 36,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and, other CRE debt instruments.

