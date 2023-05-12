Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.45-0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $350-380 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $391.16 million. Lumentum also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.45-$0.65 EPS.

Lumentum Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ LITE opened at $43.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.92. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $43.26 and a twelve month high of $96.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.03, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.13 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 1.56%. Research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LITE shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lumentum from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays downgraded Lumentum from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut their target price on Lumentum from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Lumentum from $72.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lumentum from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.27.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 4,297.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

