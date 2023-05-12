Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.45-0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $350-380 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $391.16 million. Lumentum also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.45-$0.65 EPS.
Lumentum Trading Down 2.8 %
NASDAQ LITE opened at $43.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.92. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $43.26 and a twelve month high of $96.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.03, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10.
Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.13 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 1.56%. Research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of Lumentum
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 4,297.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Lumentum
Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lumentum (LITE)
- A Reversal Is In The Works For Fisker Inc.
- McKesson Stock Approaching New Highs As Bullish Trend Continues
- Is Krispy Kreme a Tasty Buy After Q1 Results?
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.