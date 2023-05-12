Lundin Gold Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th.
Shares of TSE LUG traded up C$0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$17.79. 46,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,369. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.39, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. Lundin Gold has a 52 week low of C$7.80 and a 52 week high of C$19.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.23.
Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.04. Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of C$347.17 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Lundin Gold will post 1.4319938 EPS for the current year.
Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.
