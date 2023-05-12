Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $120.39

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $120.39 and traded as low as $119.10. Macquarie Group shares last traded at $119.80, with a volume of 12,448 shares.
Macquarie Group Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.39.
Macquarie Group Company Profile
Macquarie Group Ltd. operates as a non-operating holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial, advisory, investment and funds management services. It operates through the following segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), Macquarie Capital and Corporate.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Macquarie Group (MQBKY)
