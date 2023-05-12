Macy’s (NYSE:M) PT Lowered to $26.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Macy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Macy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Macy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.58.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s Stock Up 1.4 %

M stock opened at $14.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $25.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.81.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Macy’s will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.1654 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of M. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 408.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,649 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,085,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,688,000 after buying an additional 2,943,484 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at $44,860,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,453,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

(Get Rating)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.