MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Down 7.2%

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.27 and last traded at $12.29. 289,169 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 616,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.
The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.89 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.35.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,195,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,160,000 after purchasing an additional 57,673 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,115,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,905,000 after purchasing an additional 34,818 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,930,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,795,000 after purchasing an additional 46,326 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,527,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,803,000 after purchasing an additional 154,632 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 865,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,520,000 after purchasing an additional 440,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.
MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.
