MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Down 7.2%

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.27 and last traded at $12.29. 289,169 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 616,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.89 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.35.

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,195,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,160,000 after purchasing an additional 57,673 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,115,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,905,000 after purchasing an additional 34,818 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,930,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,795,000 after purchasing an additional 46,326 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,527,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,803,000 after purchasing an additional 154,632 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 865,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,520,000 after purchasing an additional 440,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

