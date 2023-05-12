Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$12.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$8.00.

Magellan Aerospace Stock Up 0.1 %

MAL stock opened at C$7.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$439.26 million, a PE ratio of -28.33, a PEG ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.95. Magellan Aerospace has a 1 year low of C$6.60 and a 1 year high of C$10.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66.

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$193.11 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Aerospace will post 0.3190158 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Aerospace Announces Dividend

Magellan Aerospace Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Magellan Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is -37.04%.

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine and structure components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, cases, bypass ducts, engine shafts, engine processes, engine materials, metallic honeycomb, filament winding, compressor components, turbine components, and afterburner components, as well as small and large wing components, landing gear, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, and nacelle exhaust systems.

