Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$12.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$8.00.
Magellan Aerospace Stock Up 0.1 %
MAL stock opened at C$7.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$439.26 million, a PE ratio of -28.33, a PEG ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.95. Magellan Aerospace has a 1 year low of C$6.60 and a 1 year high of C$10.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66.
Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$193.11 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Aerospace will post 0.3190158 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Magellan Aerospace Announces Dividend
Magellan Aerospace Company Profile
Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine and structure components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, cases, bypass ducts, engine shafts, engine processes, engine materials, metallic honeycomb, filament winding, compressor components, turbine components, and afterburner components, as well as small and large wing components, landing gear, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, and nacelle exhaust systems.
Featured Stories
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.