Magna International (NYSE:MGA) PT Raised to $59.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) had its target price upped by Barclays from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MGA. TD Securities raised Magna International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Magna International from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Magna International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Magna International from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from C$74.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Magna International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.00.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:MGA opened at $53.29 on Tuesday. Magna International has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $68.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Magna International had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Magna International’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Magna International by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Magna International in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Magna International by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 3,219.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. 59.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.