MAI Capital Management Purchases 604 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 275.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE:ADM opened at $74.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.80. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $70.02 and a twelve month high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 22.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADM. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

