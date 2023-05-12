Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) PT Raised to $46.00 at B. Riley

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Main Street Capital’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.94 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MAIN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

NYSE MAIN opened at $39.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.78. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $45.67.

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $113.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.58 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 61.28% and a return on equity of 13.49%.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 81.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Main Street Capital news, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 6,800 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $267,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,307,058.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Main Street Capital news, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $267,988.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,307,058.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Earl Jackson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.20 per share, with a total value of $117,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,266.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,694 shares of company stock valued at $619,006 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Main Street Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.8% during the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 16,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.7% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 18.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

