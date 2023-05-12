Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Short Interest Down 25.9% in April

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 319,100 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the April 15th total of 430,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TUSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 140.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 668,056 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 390,548 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,695,000. Wexford Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 22,434,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $508,000,000 after purchasing an additional 193,952 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 53.7% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507,610 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 177,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the first quarter valued at about $362,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TUSK shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Mammoth Energy Services Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ TUSK traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.54. 56,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,594. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.70. Mammoth Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $8.79. The company has a market cap of $168.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.75.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $102.91 million during the quarter.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.