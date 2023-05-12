Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.269 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd.

Manulife Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Manulife Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 40.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Manulife Financial to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MFC traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,428. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.50. The company has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MFC. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manulife Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after purchasing an additional 80,450 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

