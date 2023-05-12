Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target Increased to C$30.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.

MFC has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cormark raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. CSFB raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$27.95.

Shares of MFC traded down C$0.39 on Friday, reaching C$25.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,346,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,851,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.01. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of C$20.81 and a 12-month high of C$27.50.

Manulife Financial ( TSE:MFC Get Rating ) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$15.40 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 47.00% and a return on equity of 12.46%. Research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 3.4177378 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marianne Harrison sold 36,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.78, for a total transaction of C$990,607.72. In other news, Director Donald Richard Lindsay bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$26.64 per share, with a total value of C$1,332,005.00. Also, Director Marianne Harrison sold 36,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.78, for a total transaction of C$990,607.72. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

