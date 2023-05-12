Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.97

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.97 and traded as low as $7.50. Marine Petroleum Trust shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 1,895 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.97.

Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend

Marine Petroleum Trust ( NASDAQ:MARPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 86.72% and a return on equity of 154.10%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%.

Institutional Trading of Marine Petroleum Trust

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,944 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned approximately 2.00% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

