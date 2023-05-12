Martin Brand Buys 9,015 Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) insider Martin Brand acquired 9,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 8,363 ($105.53) per share, for a total transaction of £753,924.45 ($951,324.23).

Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 4th, Martin Brand purchased 5,766 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 8,333 ($105.15) per share, for a total transaction of £480,480.78 ($606,284.90).

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Martin Brand acquired 4,026 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 8,328 ($105.09) per share, with a total value of £335,285.28 ($423,072.91).

On Friday, April 28th, Martin Brand acquired 3,257 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 8,169 ($103.08) per share, for a total transaction of £266,064.33 ($335,727.86).

On Wednesday, April 26th, Martin Brand purchased 13,585 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 8,002 ($100.97) per share, for a total transaction of £1,087,071.70 ($1,371,699.31).

On Monday, April 24th, Martin Brand acquired 10,495 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 8,058 ($101.68) per share, with a total value of £845,687.10 ($1,067,113.06).

On Friday, April 21st, Martin Brand sold 7,325 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,020 ($101.20), for a total transaction of £587,465 ($741,280.76).

On Wednesday, April 19th, Martin Brand sold 9,880 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,915 ($99.87), for a total value of £782,002 ($986,753.31).

On Monday, April 17th, Martin Brand bought 14,313 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7,885 ($99.50) per share, with a total value of £1,128,580.05 ($1,424,075.77).

On Thursday, April 13th, Martin Brand acquired 8,612 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 8,015 ($101.14) per share, with a total value of £690,251.80 ($870,980.19).

On Tuesday, April 11th, Martin Brand sold 13,357 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,803 ($98.46), for a total transaction of £1,042,246.71 ($1,315,137.80).

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Up 0.5 %

LON LSEG opened at GBX 8,504 ($107.31) on Friday. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 6,710 ($84.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,612 ($108.67). The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.68. The company has a market capitalization of £42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,031.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7,881.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7,685.33.

London Stock Exchange Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 75.30 ($0.95) per share. This is a positive change from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $31.70. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,588.65%.

A number of research firms have commented on LSEG. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($126.18) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on London Stock Exchange Group from £103 ($129.97) to GBX 9,900 ($124.92) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,550 ($120.50) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £105 ($132.49) to £102 ($128.71) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,558.33 ($120.61).

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

