Mask Network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $59.71 Million (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. Mask Network has a total market capitalization of $287.51 million and $59.71 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mask Network has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mask Network token can currently be purchased for about $3.59 or 0.00013626 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network launched on February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,125,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mask Network’s official website is www.mask.io. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mask Network’s official message board is news.mask.io.

Mask Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

