Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by HST Ventures LLC

HST Ventures LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 4.3% of HST Ventures LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. HST Ventures LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $380.03. 751,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,705,898. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $390.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.02.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.85.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.19, for a total value of $47,959,801.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,185,645 shares in the company, valued at $38,189,766,017.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.19, for a total transaction of $47,959,801.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,185,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,189,766,017.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 298,667 shares of company stock worth $114,105,971. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

