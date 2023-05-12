MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.05-$5.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $656.00 million-$656.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $632.52 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCFT. StockNews.com downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.20.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT remained flat at $27.51 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 67,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,471. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.76. MasterCraft Boat has a 12-month low of $18.49 and a 12-month high of $35.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $159.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.83 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 67.61% and a net margin of 7.66%. Equities analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 227.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 27,439 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 573,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,361 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 38,601 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

About MasterCraft Boat

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the following segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft.

Featured Stories

