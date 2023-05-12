Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.31–$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $155.00 million-$169.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $159.45 million. Matterport also updated its FY23 guidance to ($0.31)-($0.27) EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Matterport from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Matterport from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Matterport from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Matterport Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTTR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.75. 1,777,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,815,441. Matterport has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average of $2.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $41.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.96 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 81.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Matterport will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Matterport news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 36,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $102,845.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 868,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,430.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 36,341 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $102,845.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 868,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,430.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 122,937 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $347,911.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,260,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,398,228.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,926 shares of company stock worth $608,241 in the last three months. 24.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matterport

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Matterport by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,653,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,906,000 after buying an additional 775,755 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Matterport by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,166,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,061,000 after buying an additional 261,849 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Matterport by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,757,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,032,000 after buying an additional 197,996 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Matterport by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,301,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,051,000 after buying an additional 213,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Matterport by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,015,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after buying an additional 412,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

Featured Articles

