Mawson Gold (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 27,035 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 62,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.15.
About Mawson Gold
Mawson Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of precious metal properties. It focuses on the gold mineralization at Rajapalot project and the mafic-hosted Rompas gold-uranium vein-style project. The company was founded by Mark Stephen Saxon on March 10, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
