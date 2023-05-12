MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDVL) Short Interest Update

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 216,200 shares, an increase of 164.6% from the April 15th total of 81,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of MedAvail from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th.
Institutional Trading of MedAvail
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in MedAvail during the first quarter worth about $5,572,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MedAvail by 148.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 224,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 134,315 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MedAvail in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MedAvail in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.
MedAvail Company Profile
MedAvail Holdings, Inc is a technology-enabled pharmacy company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a self-service pharmacy, mobile application, kiosk, and drive-thru solution. It operates through the Retail Pharmacy Services and Pharmacy Technology segments. The Retail Pharmacy Services segment comprises the MedAvail Pharmacy Inc and does business under the trade name SpotRx Pharmacy.
