Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 112.8% from the April 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Medigus Trading Up 1.2 %

Medigus stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.70. 18,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,562. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.29. Medigus has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medigus

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Medigus stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 1.58% of Medigus as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 9.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medigus Company Profile

Medigus Ltd., a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, China, Israel, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. The company also develops biological gels to protect patients against biological threats and reduce the intrusion of allergens and viruses through the upper airways and eye cavities.

