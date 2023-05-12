Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) dropped 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.22 and last traded at $11.63. Approximately 1,734,771 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 3,510,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.42.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.37. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $337.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.81 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 68.93% and a negative return on equity of 559.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $195,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3,502.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 393,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after buying an additional 382,410 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $197,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $5,790,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 31.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

