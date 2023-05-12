Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) dropped 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.22 and last traded at $11.63. Approximately 1,734,771 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 3,510,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.42.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.37. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.17.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Melco Resorts & Entertainment
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $195,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3,502.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 393,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after buying an additional 382,410 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $197,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $5,790,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 31.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.
About Melco Resorts & Entertainment
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO)
- A Reversal Is In The Works For Fisker Inc.
- McKesson Stock Approaching New Highs As Bullish Trend Continues
- Is Krispy Kreme a Tasty Buy After Q1 Results?
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.