Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Melcor Developments Trading Down 0.1 %

MRD opened at C$11.12 on Friday. Melcor Developments has a one year low of C$9.76 and a one year high of C$16.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.22, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$347.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Melcor Developments alerts:

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Melcor Developments had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 36.96%. The firm had revenue of C$76.26 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Melcor Developments will post 2.141527 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Melcor Developments

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Melcor Developments from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, REIT, Investment Property, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.